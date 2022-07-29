Nathan Avers is the son of Rob and Michelle Avers. He is a first-year member of Prime Cut Kids 4-H Club and a prior nine-year member of Tontogany Four Leaf Clovers. He is also a member of the Otsego FFA, trapshooting club and track team.

Grant Belleville is the son of Ivan and Robin Belleville. He is 16 years old and is representing the Simply Stock 4-H club. He has lived on a farm his whole life and has a passion for agriculture. He enjoys raising and showing livestock and working on the family farm. He shows livestock at the both the Wood County and Ohio State fairs.

