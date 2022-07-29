Nathan Avers is the son of Rob and Michelle Avers. He is a first-year member of Prime Cut Kids 4-H Club and a prior nine-year member of Tontogany Four Leaf Clovers. He is also a member of the Otsego FFA, trapshooting club and track team.
Grant Belleville is the son of Ivan and Robin Belleville. He is 16 years old and is representing the Simply Stock 4-H club. He has lived on a farm his whole life and has a passion for agriculture. He enjoys raising and showing livestock and working on the family farm. He shows livestock at the both the Wood County and Ohio State fairs.
Jacob Carpenter is the son of Mike and Kris Carpenter. He is 18 and has been active in 4-H for seven years. He is representing Livestock Unlimited 4-H club. He is a 2022 graduate of Elmwood High School. He will be working on the family farm and pursuing his CDL license in the fall.
Ethan Chlebowski is representing the Horses R Us 4-H Club where he has been a member for eight years. Ethan has rebuilt a pickup with his dad. He is the son of Michael and Kara Chlebowski.
Bailey Coe is 16 years old and attends Otsego High School. He is a member of the Tontogany Hotwires 4-H Club. He is also involved in Otsego FFA and has played Hockey for Lake High School. Bailey is the son of Aimee and Craig Coe.
Carter Creps is the son of Aaron and Stacey Creps. He is representing the Otsego FFA Chapter. Carter attends Otsego High School where he plays football. One of his favorite things to do at the fair is being a driver in the Wood County Fair Combine Demolition Derby.
Thomas Curtis is the son of Mark and Ginger Curtis of rural Bloomdale. He is representing Penta FFA as a senior and second-year member. He is employed at the Roppe Corporation. He attends the Wayne Church of Christ and is a member of the golf, basketball and baseball teams at Elmwood High School.
Edison Eschedor is representing the Wood County Junior Fair Board. His parents are Scott and Bethany Eschedor. This is his second year on the Junior Fair Board representing his 4-H club. He takes beef projects through Livestock Unlimited and serve as the president of the Bowling Green FFA.
Jacob Gallant, son of Matt and Mindy Gallant. He is a 2022 graduate of Eastwood high school. He was in Eastwood FFA for four years and is a member and current president of Four Leaf Clover Kids. His projects this year include a market lamb and mastering photography. He is an Eagle Scout from troop 358. In the fall, he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness, minoring in ag systems management at the Ohio State University.
Nathan Harris is the son of Bruce and Kristy Harris. He is a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He will attend Owens Community College, enrolled in the John Deere Tech program. He is representing BG FFA and has been a member for all four years of his school career. His highest achievement of his FFA career was earning the State FFA Degree, Chapter Star Farmer and the Belleville Beef Protection Award. He also enjoys working on the Bostdorff Farms and fixing up antique tractors.
William Harrison is a senior at Elmwood and is representing Farmcrafters 4-H Club. He is the son of Travis and Brooke Harrison, rural Wayne. He is involved in FFA, National Honor Society and Junior Fair Board. He and his friend own a small straw business that keeps them busy.
Tanner Pennington is the son of Jeremy and Renee Pennington. He is 17 years old, and this is his ninth year in 4-H. He is a proud member of the Country Paws 4-H club. He attends Elmwood High School and is an active member of the Elmwood FFA. He also enjoys anything outdoors, from hunting and fishing to farming to showing livestock.
Ian Sander is the son of Michael and Shannon Sander of Pemberville. He is a 12-year member of the Portage Valley 4-H Club. He is a senior at Eastwood High School where he is actively involved in varsity swimming and track and holds leadership roles in several organizations including National Honor Society, choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Key Club. He is an Eagle Scout, an active member of the Wood County 4-H Committee and the Wood County Junior Fair Board as well as a 4-H Camp Counselor and CarTeens instructor.
Easton Schick, 17, is the son of Roger and Kam Schick. He will be a senior at Bowling Green High school next fall. He is representing the Golden Key 4-H Club, where he has participated in 4-H for 11 years. He also participates in hockey and baseball at BGHS.
Tyler Shaffer is representing Champion Drive 4-H Club. He is a 2022 Elmwood graduate. He is the son of Shawn and Erin Shaffer. He has been a 4-H member for 13 years and his projects have included welding, woodworking, swine, poultry and beef. He is also a member of Wood County Top Shots 4-H Club, currently in the shotgun discipline. He will be majoring in mechanical engineering in the fall at the University of Cincinnati.
Keegan Shank is a graduate of Eastwood High School. He is a member of Blue Ribbon Rangers, Top Shots and Junior Fair Board. He was a member of NHS, People’s Inc., Key Club and a captain for the Eastwood football team. He will be attending Ohio Northern University this fall majoring in construction management.
Jesse Sundermeier is the son of Keith and Julie Sundermeier and is representing Eastwood FFA. He served as the chapter sentinel his junior and chapter president his senior year. He will be attending Ohio State ATI in the fall to study agsystems management with a specialization in swine management.
Gregory Wise is a senior at Elwood and is representing FFA. He is the son of Steve and Teri Jo Wise of rural Wayne. He enjoys buying and selling antique farm equipment, working on the family farm and operating a straw business with his friend.
Garrett Ziegler, 17, North Baltimore is the son of Lindsay Ziegler. He is an 11-year member of Klassy Kids 4-H Club and a member of CarTeens, 4-H Leadership board and Wood County Junior Fair board. He is a senior at Elmwood High School where he is involved in the FFA program.