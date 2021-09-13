Many Wood County 4-H members were chosen to participate at the Ohio State Fair in their project area. From each project area, 4-H members from around the state competed and several members received an Outstanding of the Day. From those Outstanding of the Day winners, a Clock Trophy was awarded to the top individual for each project. The results are:
Clock Trophy
Ava Geffe, Gold Medal Clock Trophy All About Dogs
Hayley Pool, Sunset Saddlers Clock Trophy You & Your Dog
Haley Sponaugle, Dowling Stitch, Stir & Stock Clock Trophy Trapping Muskrats in Ohio
Camryn Taylor, Portage Valley Clock Trophy Cat 2 - Climbing Up
Drew Thomas, Livestock Unlimited Clock Trophy Beyond the Grill
Outstanding of the Day Rosette and Honorable Mention
Anna Barber, Country Paws Outstanding of the day Rosette On the Cutting Edge
Peyton Bosworth, Colorful Clovers Outstanding of the day Rosette Clothing for HS & College
Sara Britton, Leaders of Tomorrow Outstanding of the day Rosette Cake Decorating
Coleman Campbell, Country Roots Outstanding of the day Rosette Rockets Away, Bottle Rockets
Isaac Cordonnier, Country Roots Outstanding of the day Rosette Beginning Fishing
Penelope Giammarco, Gold Medal Outstanding of the day Rosette Everyday Food and Fitness
Emma Holbrook, Gold Medal Outstanding of the day Rosette My Favorite Things
Grace Holbrook, Gold Medal Outstanding of the day Rosette Alcohol and Drug Abuse
Hailey Jones, Lake Harvesters Outstanding of the day Rosette From Airedales to Zebras
Amanda Mantel, Wood County Top Shots Outstanding of the day Rosette Shooting Sports, Rifle
Ashlyn Nicely, Dowling Stitch, Stir & Stock Outstanding of the day Rosette Growing with the Seasons
Olivia Rogers, Wood County Top Shots Outstanding of the day Rosette Shooting Sports, Archery
Maddox Seifert, Country Paws Outstanding of the day Rosette Safe Use of Guns
Addisson Smith, Blue Ribbon Rangers Honorable Mention All About Dogs
Amanda Socie, Farmcrafters Outstanding of the day Rosette First Aid in Action
Derek Stewart, Dowling Stitch, Stir & Stock Outstanding of the day Rosette Investigating Electricity
Madison Wiechman, Beaver Creek Boosters Outstanding of the day Rosette Exploring Ponds
Horse
Claire Carpenter Grand Champion Western Horsemanship (age 15)
All Tacked Up 2nd Place Hunt Seat Equitation (age 15) 5th Place Hunt Seat Equitation Grand Championship (age 15) 9th Place Western Showmanship (age 15)
10th Place Western Pleasure (age 15)
Kiki Schempf Grand Champion Saddle Seat Showmanship (age 9-18)
Sunset Saddlers 3rd Place Ranch Pleasure (age 17-18) 6th Place Hunt Seat Equitation (age 18)
8th Place Ranch Horsemanship (age 18)
Lucy Trout Grand Champion Draft Showmanship (age 9-18)
Horses R Us 2nd Place Single Hitch Draft Driving (age 9-18)
Izzy Grames Reserve Champion Saddle Seat Showmanship (age 9-18)
Sunset Saddlers 6th Place Ranch Horsemanship (9-11)
7th Place Western Showmanship (age 9-11)
Katie Clark 4th Place Western Showmanship (age 16)
Horses R Us 7th Place Hunter Showmanship (age 16)
Anna Divis 8th Place Western Pleasure (age 17-18)
Horses R Us
Claire Kiefer 2nd Place Western Showmanship (age 18)
All Tacked Up
Addison Kirkland 2nd Place Ranch Showmanship (age 14)
Hoofbeats 5th Place Western Showmanship (age 14) 7th Place Ranch Showmanship Grand Championship 7th Place Hunter Showmanship (age 14)
10th Place Ranch Horsemanship (age 14)
Scott McKenzie 10th Place Trail in Hand (age 9-18)
Horses R Us
Ellie Ramge 6th Place Barrels (age 14-18)
All Tacked Up
Ashley Strayer 3rd Place Trail (age 14-18)
Horses R Us
Horse continued-
Laina Schmeltz 2nd Place Ranch Horsemanship (9-11)
Sunset Saddles 9th Place Ranch Showmanship (9-11)
9th Place Ranch Horsemanship Grand Championship
Savannah Vestal 6th Place Keyhole Race (age 9-13)
Sunset Saddles 9th Place Pole Bending – Horse (age 9-13)
Livestock
Carter Lampe 5th Place Swine Showmanship (age 14)
Simply Stock 9th Place Sheep Showmanship (age 14)
Claire Lampe 1st Place class 3 crossbreds, Market Lambs
Simply Stock 5th Place Swine Showmanship (age 11) 7th Place Sheep Showmanship (age 11)
Gavin Richards 3rd Place Commercial Ewe
Livestock Unlimited 7th Place Market Lamb
Jadyn Richards Grand Champion Jr. Yearling Shorthorn Heifer
Livestock Unlimited
Drew Thomas Reserve Champion AOB Wool Ram, Junior Show
Livestock Unlimited
Skillathon Results
Results are for Virtual Skillathon unless otherwise noted.
Angelo Alfaro 1st Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Country Roots 7th Place Beef Skillathon (age 8/9)
Anna Ayers 1st Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Beaver Creek Boosters 2nd Place Swine Skillathon (age 10)
Gordon Ayers 1st Place Swine Skillathon (age 12)
Beaver Creek Boosters 2nd Place Goat Skillathon (age 12)
Alexander Back 9th Place Beef Skillathon (age 8/9)
Livestock Unlimited
Kyleigh Baltz 8th Place Goat Skillathon (age 12)
Klassy Kids
Skillathon Results continued -
Katelyn Barnhart 6th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 14)
4-Leaf Clover Kids
Grant Belleville 4th Place Beef Skillathon (age 15)
Simply Stock 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 15)
Hayden Belleville 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
Simply Stock
Jocelyn Belleville 2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 10)
Simply Stock 3rd Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Joshua Bingham 10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Simply Stock
Dakota Blasius 6th Place Goat Skillathon (age 11)
Duke’s Mixture
Kameron Borner 1st Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 17)
Livestock Unlimited
Logan Brinker 1st Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
Livestock Unlimited 4th Place Beef Skillathon (age 14) 5th Place Swine Skillathon (age 14)
Luke Brinker 5th Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
Livestock Unlimited
Owen Brinker 1st Place Dairy Skillathon (age 17)
Livestock Unlimited 1st Place Swine Skillathon (age 17) 1st Place Sheep Skillathon (age 17)
2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 17)
Ava Budny 1st Place Milking Yearling Holstein
Farmcrafters 1st Place Dairy Skillathon (age 15)
1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 15)
2nd Place Swine Skillathon (age 15)
Leah Budny 3rd Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
Farmcrafters 5th Place Summer Yearling in the Red and White Holstein Show 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
Skillathon Results continued -
Nora Budny 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 12)
Farmcrafters
Jacob Carpenter 9th Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
Livestock Unlimited 10th Place Swine Skillathon (age 16)
Sara Carr 8th Place Dog Skillathon (age 8/9)
CloverAchievers
Mackayla Casey 5th Place Swine Skillathon (age 10)
Country Paws
Alayna Coe 1st Place Poultry Skillathon (age 12)
Tontogany Hotwires 2nd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 12)
Bailey Coe 4th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 15)
Tontogany Hotwires 7th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 15)
Kate Conway 9th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Leaders of Tomorrow
Isaac Cordonnier 2nd Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Country Roots
Emma Cotterman 3rd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 16)
Klassy Kids 6th Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
6th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 16)
Taylor Crawford 2nd Place Goat Skillathon (age 17)
Jackson Livestock 2nd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 17) 10th Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
Ethan Davies 10th Place Sheep Skillathon ( age 15)
Livin’ Livestock
Kendall Davies 5th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 12)
Livin’ Livestock
Bailey Dennis 4th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 12)
Perry-Go-Getters
Skillathon Results continued -
Victoria Dennis 6th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 15)
Black Swamp Outlaws
Jacob DeSmith 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 17)
Leaders of Tomorrow
Anna Divis 4th Place Dog Skillathon (age 17)
Beaver Creek Boosters
Horses R Us
Adalynda Doyle 3rd Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Country Roots 3rd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 8/9) 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 8/9)
Aleesia Duran 4th Place Dog Skillaton (age 13)
Hoofbeats
Riley Eckel 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 8/9)
Blue Ribbon Rangers
Horses R Us
Finn Epperson 4th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 8/9)
Green Meadows
Blake Euler 7th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Green Meadows
Caleb Euler 8th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 13)
Country Roots
Hannah Euler 5th Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Green Meadows
Lauren Euler 4th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 11)
Country Roots
Kaylynn Euler 4th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 13)
Tontogany Hotwires
Madison Feehan 5th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 15)
County Line Crew 8th Place Goat Skillathon (age 15)
Skillathon Results continued -
Camille Foos 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
Country Roots
Carter Foos 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
Country Roots 9th Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Quentin Foos 6th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 11)
Country Guys & Gals
Jocelin Gallaher 6th Place Horse Skillathon (age 13, In-Person)
All Tacked Up
Izzy Grames 5th Place Dog Skillathon (age 11)
Sunset Saddlers 8th Place Horse Skillathon (age 11, In-Person)
Taylor Hannan 4th Place Goat Skillathon (age 18)
Simply Stock 9th Place Swine Skillathon (age 18)
Liam Harrigan 2nd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 10)
Blue Ribbon Rangers
Elijah Henning 10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Duke’s Mixture
Paige Hoodlebrink 10th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
Country Roots
Elijah Hummel 5th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Simply Stock
Haley Jones 2nd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 16)
Lake Harvesters 3rd Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
7th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 16)
Addison Kirkland 2nd Place Horse Skillathon (age 14, In-Person)
Hoofbeats 4th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 14) 5th Place Dog Skillathon (age 14) 6th Place Cavy Skillathon (age 14) 9th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
9th Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
10th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 14)
Skillathon Results continued -
Mallory Kramer 2nd Place Dog Skillaton (age 15)
Portage Valley 3rd Place Beef Skillathon (age 15)
Rylie Kregel 9th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 15)
Simply Stock 10th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 15)
Jamie Lahey 2nd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 18)
Livestock Unlimited 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 18)
Carter Lampe 1st Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14, In-Person)
Simply Stock 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
1st Place Swine Skillathon (age 14)
2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 14, In-Person)
2nd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
4th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
Claire Lampe 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 11)
Simply Stock 1st Place Swine Skillathon (age 11)
8th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 11)
Erica Lang 3rd Place Beef Skillathon (age 18)
Blue Ribbon Rangers 7th Place Swine Skillathon (age 18)
Hannah Lang 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
Simply Stock 1st Place Sheep Skillathon (age 16) 2nd Place Goat Skillathon (age 16)
4th Place Swine Skillathon (age 16)
Noah Lang 1st Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Simply Stock 2nd Place Swine Skillathon (age 14) 6th Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
6th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
Blake Mahlman 6th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 8/9)
Leaders of Tomorrow
Ali Meek 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
Tontogany Hotwires
Emma Meek 9th Place Swine Skillathon (age 15)
Tontogany Hotwires
Skillathon Results continued -
Grace Miller 2nd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 12)
Duke’s Mixture 10th Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
Grant Miller 10th Place Beef Skillathon (age 8/9)
Duke’s Mixture
Hayley Miller 4th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 8/9)
Leaders of Tomorrow 6th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
AnnMarie Nietz 4TH Place Dairy Skillathon (age 17)
Lake Harvesters 9th Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
Sally Nietz 2nd Place Dairy Skillathon (age 16)
Lake Harvesters 6th Place Swine Skillathon (age 16) 7th Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
7th Place Sheep Skillathon, ( age 16)
8th Place Goat Skillathon (age 16)
Ashlyn O’Brien 3rd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 18, In-Person)
Livin’ Livestock
Hayley Pool 4th Place Cavy Skillathon (age 10)
Sunset Saddlers
Gavyn Rapp 2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 15)
Livestock Unlimited 2nd Place Goat Skillathon (age 15) 4th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 15)
7th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 15)
8th Place Swine Skillathon (age 15)
Taylor Rapp 2nd Place Dairy Skillathon (age 12)
Livestock Unlimited 2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
4th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 12)
5th Place Goat Skillathon (age 12)
Ashley Ramge 3rd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 16)
Country Roots 9th Place Goat Skillathon (age 16)
Elaina Ramge 3rd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 14)
Country Roots 7th Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Skillathon Results continued -
Gavin Richards 4th Place Goat Skillathon (age 10, In-Person)
Livestock Unlimited 4th Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
5th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 10) 12th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 10, In-Person)
Elle Ruffner 5th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 15)
Blue Ribbon Rangers 10th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 15)
Emma Ruffner 7th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 15)
Blue Ribbon Rangers
Bella Pardi 9th Place Dog Skillathon (age 14)
Wood-N-Horses
Avery Sautter 4th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Simply Stock 4th Place Swine Skillathon (age 8/9)
Grace Sautter 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 10)
Simply Stock 3rd Place Swine Skillathon (age 10) 6th Place Goat Skillathon (age 10)
Karlie Salyers 7th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 11)
Golden Key
Isabelle Sanford 9th Place Swine Skillathon (age 17)
Livestock Unlimited
Kiki Schempf 2nd Place Horse Skillathon (age 18, In-Person)
Sunset Saddlers
Morgan Schick 3rd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 18)
Golden Key
Laina Schmeltz 2nd Place Horse Skillathon (age 10, In-Person)
Sunset Saddlers
Alyssa Schwab 10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 15)
Jackson Livestock
Skillathon Results continued -
Sam Scifers 5th Place Poutry Skillathon (age 16)
Beaver Creek Boosters
Landry Seedorf 1st Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
Livestock Unlimited
Brynn Sheets 3rd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 11)
Country Roots 7th Place Goat Skillathon (age 11)
Emerson Sheets 4th Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Country Roots 5th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 14)
Reegan Sheets 3rd Place Goat Skillathon (age 18)
Country Roots 5th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 18)
Kathryn Shultz 10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 12)
Jackson Livestock 10th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 12)
Brooke Simon 6th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
Tontogany Hotwires 9th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
Kendal Simon 5th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 11)
Tontogany Hotwires 6th Place Beef Skillathon (age 11)
7th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 11)
Morgan Simon 1st Place Goat Skillathon (age 16)
Tontogany Hotwires 2nd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 16) 3rd Place Beef Skillathon (age 16)
3rd Place Dairy Skillathon (age 16)
Kennedi Smith 3rd Place Sheep Skillathon (age 17)
Simply Stock 7th Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
Evelyn Souvenier 8th Place Goat Skillathon (age 8/9)
Beaver Creek Boosters
Haley Sponaugle 9th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 14)
Dowling Stitch, Stir & Stock
Skillathon Results continued -
Allison Strausbaugh 5th Place Cavy Skillathon (age 14)
Perry-Go-Getters 7th Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 14) 8th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Evan Strausbaugh 9th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 10)
Perry-Go-Getters
Aidan Thomas 5th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 11)
Livestock Unlimited
Drew Thomas 7th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 14)
Livestock Unlimited
Grace Tienarend 2nd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 17)
Perry-Go-Getters
Savannah Vestal 4th Place Horse Skillathon (age 13, In-Person)
Sunset Saddlers
Jackson Vetter 4th Place Beef Skillathon (age 11)
Country Roots
Amelia Ward 5th Place Goat Skillathon (age 14)
Country Roots 9th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 14)
9th Place Swine Skillathon (age 14)
Everett Ward 8th Place Goat Skillathon (age 11)
Country Roots 8th Place Swine Skillathon (age 11)
Ian Webber 10th Place Goat Skillathon (age 11)
Black Swamp Outlaws
Hunter Westgate 3rd Place Dairy Skillathon (age 13)
Klassy Kids 4th Place Beef Skillathon (age 13)
4th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 13)
Skillathon Results continued -
Madison Westgate 1st Place Poultry Skillathon (age 17)
Klassy Kids 5th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 17) 7th Place Goat Skillathon (age 17) 8th Place Beef Skillathon (age 17)
8th Place Swine Skillathon (age 17)
Madison Wiechman 1st Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 14)
Beaver Creek Boosters 2nd Place Beef Skillathon (age 14)
3rd Place Dairy Skillathon (age 14)
3rd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 14)
3rd Place Cavy Skillathon (age 14)
3rd Place Swine Skillathon (age 14)
Micaela Wiechman 2nd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 8/9, In-Person)
Beaver Creek Boosters 2nd Place Poultry Skillathon (age 8/9) 3rd Place Cavy Skillathon (age 8/9)
3rd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 8/9)
9th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 8/9)
Morgan Wiechman 3rd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 12, In-Person)
Beaver Creek Boosters 3rd Place Rabbit Skillathon (age 12) 4th Place Cavy Skillathon (age 12) 6th Place Beef Skillathon (age 12)
6th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 12)
7th Place Swine Skillathon (age 12)
7th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 12)
9th Place Goat Skillathon (age 12)
10th Place Dairy Skillathon (age 12)
Jacey Wonderly 6th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 16)
Portage Valley
Garrett Ziegler 6th Place Poultry Skillathon (age 15)
Klassy Kids 8th Place Sheep Skillathon (age 15)
Livestock Judging Team – Junior
Livestock Judging is a 4-H based activity in which participants learn to evaluate market and breeding animals for quality and performance. If you would like to learn more about animal evaluation, contact the Livestock Judging Team Coaches Ivan Belleville at 419-308-1894 and Kirsten Ameling 419-266-4487.
6th Place Junior Team Wood
Ava Genter, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Claire Lampe, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Alexis Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Brock Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
9th Place Junior Team Wood 2
Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Kendall Davies, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Mckoy Morlock, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Gavin Richards, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall High Individual Junior
9th Place – Alexis Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Junior Oral Reasons
2nd Place – Alexis Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
3rd Place – Mckoy Morlock, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
10th Place – Kendall Davies, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Junior Beef Judging
3rd Place – Ava Genter, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Junior Goat Judging
2nd Place – Alexis Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Junior Sheep Judging
5th Place – Isaac Cordonnier, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Junior Swine Judging
7th Place – Mckoy Morlock, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Livestock Judging Team – Senior
1st Place Senior Team Wood
Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Taylor Hannan, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
3rd Place Senior Team Wood 2
Grant Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Carter Lampe, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
AnnMarie Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
9th Place Senior Team Wood 4
Luke Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Ethan Davies, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Karly Goetz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Noah Lang, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
10th Place Senior Team Wood 3
Logan Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Riley Burtchin, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Sally Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Luke Perry, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall High Individual Senior
1st Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
2nd Place _ Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
3rd Place – Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
9th Place – AnnMarie Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
10th Place – Sally Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Senior Oral Reasons
1st Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
2nd Place – Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
4th Place – Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
6th Place – AnnMarie Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
7th Place – Riley Burtchin, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Senior Beef Judging
1st Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
3rd Place – Riley Burtchin, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
4th Place – Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
5th Place – Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
6th Place – Sally Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
10th Place – AnnMarie Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Senior Goat Judging
1st Place – Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
2nd Place – Sally Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
4th Place – AnnMarie Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
8th Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Senior Sheep Judging
1st Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
2nd Place – Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
3rd Place – Carter Lampe, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
4th Place – Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
6th Place – Noah Lang, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
9th Place – Sally Nietz, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
Overall Individual Senior Swine Judging
1st Place – Owen Brinker, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
4th Place – Hayden Belleville, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
7th Place – Ashlyn O’Brien, Wood County Livestock Judging Team
10th Place – Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County Livestock Judging Team