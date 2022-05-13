Families can join the Wood County District Public Library and Bowling Green Parks & Recreation staff for stories and hands-on wetland exploration experience on June 8 at 7 p.m. at Wintergarden Park.
Families will learn about the variety of critters that depend on wetlands and why this habitat is so important. Registration is required.
To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org. Families can meet library and parks and recreation staff at the Rotary Nature Center in Wintergarden Park for the event.