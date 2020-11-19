GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green recently delivered home baked cookies to area essential workers to express its gratitude for the extra efforts extended to our community during the current pandemic disruptions. Pictured above are some of the club members who contributed to this effort along with their baked goods.
Approximately 50 dozen cookies were baked and split among Brookdale, Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green Manor, Heritage Corner Health Care, Wood County Hospital, the senior centers, Wood County District Public Library, Bowling Green Police Division, Bowling Green Fire Division, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Post Office and the Wood County Museum.
The Women’s Club continues to search for new ways to support service projects.