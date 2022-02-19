NORTH BALTIMORE – Powell Elementary’s principal channeled her inner Gryffindor and created a points program that rewards good behavior.
Jonelle Semancik said she developed the program based on the four Houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — except she called them the Houses of Safety, Pride, Kindness and Responsibility.
The school’s 397 students in grades K-6 are divided into these four Houses.
“The kids earn a Tiger Way slip for being kind, being safe, being responsible or being respectful,” she said. “Our kids love it.”
When they earn a slip, students stop in at the school office and drop it into their House bucket. At the end of each week, each bucket is counted. Houses earn the prizes by reaching milestones, such as collecting 300 slips or more.
An example of a prize is a popcorn or pickle party where they could choose between getting popcorn or a giant dill pickle (120 kids chose the pickles). They could also get a cookie-decorating party or House T-shirt.
“Some people thought we were crazy, just saying,” said Secretary Sue Phillips about the pickle idea.
Prizes this quarter have included a pajama party and fake Tiger tattoos. Up next are getting hot chocolate at lunch and game-a-palooza in the gym.
The competition is tracked on hallway signs, a project Semancik said she did over the summer. Success is tracked in a thermometer-shaped poster. The House of Kindness is currently in last place.
Three winners are drawn from every bucket every week to get an additional prize such as a candy bar or pop-it.
Superintendent Ryan Delaney is a member of the House of Safety and said he did not participate in pajama day because he had a meeting.
“But I would have,” he said.
“The kids absolutely love the recognition,” Delaney said, adding that it has changed the atmosphere — students don’t see going to the office for something bad.
“The students are excited to come to the office for something positive,” Delaney said.
For the first half of the year, the House of Pride was far ahead in the lead, Semancik said, but the House of Responsibility recently took over the lead by four points.
Trina Hagemyer, who is the school counselor, is in the House of Pride, said it is fun competition.
She said students in the two remaining Houses know to improve their behavior to earn Tiger Way slips if they want to catch up.
“It’s a really good incentive,” Hagemyer said.
First grader Brielle Ingard is in the House of Pride, and she said she put her fake tattoo on her wrist.
She said she gets most of her Tiger Way slips in the hallway and in her classroom where her teacher “hands them out a lot.” She is hoping to win the hot chocolate party.
Sixth grader Jayce Ferdinandsen said he enjoys the concept because it stands for how respectful you should be and how to be both competitive and nice.
He is in the House of Safety and sadly shook his head “no” when asked if he was a top slip earner. He is trying to be as good as he can by being respectful to people, he said.
He is bummed that he won’t be able to compete next year as a seventh grader because he won’t be able to get all the prizes.
At the end of the year, a House Cup (think Harry Potter again) will be awarded to the team with the most points.