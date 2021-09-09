MILLBURY — With 10 students testing positive for coronavirus and 180 quarantined, Lake Local Schools has imposed a mask mandate.
Superintendent Jim Witt announced the update in policy in a letter to parents on Wednesday.
The district started the academic year last month with a mask optional policy.
“Since the start of the school year, the overwhelming majority of our families have made the choice to not have their children wear a mask. While we respect each family’s decision to not wear a mask, unfortunately we are experiencing a large number of students being placed into quarantine given the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health,” Witt stated.
“In the last couple of days, we have identified 10 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and approximately 180 students have had to be quarantined because they were not wearing a mask. Of those students who are now in quarantine, more than 150 would not be forced to miss school, according to the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health, if they had been properly wearing masks.”
Witt said the goal of the mask mandate is to keep children in school.
He also pointed out that Lake students have been learning in person, five days a week since 2020-21 school year.
“Since March 12, 2020 our Board of Education and Administration have made pandemic related decisions based on what we believe is best for our students. As it is with any difficult decision that has ideological differences, those choices are not unanimously agreed upon but we have always based our final verdict on the litmus test of ‘what is best for our students?’ Witt said.
“Last year we were one of very few area schools to offer in person learning five days a week for the entire school year because we believed in person learning was best for the overwhelming majority of our students. It was not easy at times, but thankfully our community was supportive and our staff performed with a high degree of professionalism and flexibility in the face of many roadblocks.”
Data has shown that children who are in school and face to face with teachers for learning opportunities achieve more and it reduces the learning gaps, Witt said.
“In addition, with close to 50% of our population receiving two meals a day, we are concerned about their health, safety and nutrition if they have to be quarantined.”
The mask mandate started Thursday and extends to indoor events on campus.
“This is not what we want to do and for those of you who are opposed to masks we are sorry but we hope you understand this is the only way to maximize the number of our students who can attend school as set forth by the Ohio Department of Health,” Witt said.