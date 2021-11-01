Great Lakes Community Action Partnership will again be offering heating assistance for those facing a utility shutoff or fuel shortage this winter.
The GLCAP Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program can assist residents of Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties who have received a gas or electric disconnect notice or have already had utilities disconnected. The program can also assist those who are facing a shortage of bulk fuel such as wood, propane, or fuel oil, or need new or transferred service with a utility company. Residents must also be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $22,540 annual income/household of one; $46,375 annual income/family of four) in order to be eligible for assistance.
Those interested must schedule an appointment with GLCAP for assistance by calling 567-432-5046. Scheduling may also be conducted online at www.glcap.org/winterheating. Appointments will be conducted in-person. Participants must wear a mask to their appointments, and only the primary applicant may attend.
Applicants must provide a list of all household members, including social security numbers and birthdates; proof of citizenship for all household members; proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days or 12 months; and copies of recent utility bills.
Those who have less than 20% bulk fuel or whose utility services are already off should call GLCAP’s customer service team at 419-333-6054 to be scheduled an emergency phone intake.
Emergency winter heating assistance through EHEAP is available through March 31.