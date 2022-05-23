Weston Mural
supplied photo

Sophia Schroeder, left, and Karley Maushund, both Otsego Junior High School students, paint a mural inside the former fire station located downtown Weston earlier this month. Schroeder’s mural design was chosen from 15 other entries by Weston officials. The room inside the former fire station is used as a community room throughout the year.

0
0
0
0
0