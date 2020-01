Wings will ‘bowl’ you over

3 pounds (or more) chicken wings

2-2 1/2 tablespoons Caribbean Jerk seasoning

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon sage

3/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 to one whole green pepper, chopped

One onion, chopped

4-5 chopped green onions

Combine all dry ingredients. Mix in liquid ingredients and chopped vegetables. Pour over chicken wings divided into two Ziploc bags.

Marinate at least one hour.

Place wings on a foil-lined baking sheet. Spray the foil with Pam or similar to prevent chicken from sticking. Bake at 375 degrees for 60-90 minutes. Turn at least once and spoon off excess liquid in the pan.

Guacamole Dip

3-4 avocados

half tomato, chopped

1-2 tablespoons salsa

lime juice

salt and pepper

Peel and mash the avocados with a fork. Add salsa, a few drops of lime juice and chopped tomato. Mix. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.