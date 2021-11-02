It is November in Wood County and we are till waiting for our first killing frost. What will winter be like? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has Northern Ohio at warmer and wetter than normal. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has us at cold and dry. Talk about two different weather predictions.
I am left with my tried and possibly true winter weather forecaster, the Woolly Bear Caterpillar.
According to folklore, the black-and-brown caterpillars of the tiger moth species can predict just how cold and snowy it is going to be for the upcoming winter when spotted during the fall season. The caterpillars have black bands at each end of their bodies and a reddish-brown section in the center. Folk wisdom has it that when the brown band is narrow, winter weather will be harsh. How accurate is this? Surveys have found that woolly worms’ weather predictions have been accurate 80% of the time since the 1950s.
The Banded Woolly bear (Pyrrharctia isabella) is one of the caterpillar species of medium-sized tiger moths in the family Erebidae. Woolly bear caterpillars have short, stiff bristles. The sharp-pointed bristles serve to defend the caterpillars. However, they are not stinging hairs; they do not inject venom. Still, some people suffer severe localized reactions if the hairs penetrate their skin.
Woolly bear’s common name comes from their defensive posture of rolling themselves into a tight ball when disturbed looking like a bear. Their resemblance to hedgehogs is referenced by the alternate common name “hedgehog caterpillars.” The other three species of wooly bear caterpillars include the yellow woolly bear which develops into the Virginia tiger moth (Spilosoma virginica); the salt marsh caterpillar which develops into the salt marsh (tiger) moth (Estigmene acrea); and the giant leopard moth caterpillar (Hypercompe scribonia). The caterpillars of all four species may be found feeding on a wide range of plants including some field crops. In fact, crop harvests commonly produce an early flush of caterpillars crawling across nearby roads.
The banded woolly bear (P. isabella) is the species most often referenced as the “official” predictor of winter weather for obvious reasons; it’s banded. Giant leopard moth caterpillars are completely black which provides a good excuse to spend the winter in Florida!
According to folklore, the greater the amount of black on a banded woolly bear, the more severe the winter weather. Also, the position of the widest dark bands predicts which part of the winter will be the coldest. If the dark band is widest at the head end, the beginning of winter will be severe. If the dark band is widest at the tail end of the caterpillar, winter will go out like a lion. The predictive ability of the caterpillars is further fine-tuned by “reading” the 13 segments of the caterpillar’s body which are said to correspond to the 13 weeks of winter.
The folklore that banded woolly bear caterpillars can predict winter weather dates to the American colonial days. However, we can thank Dr. Charles Howard Curran for giving credibility to this myth; perhaps inadvertently.
Curran was a noted entomologist who served as Curator of Insects and Spiders for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City until his retirement in 1960. On Oct. 27, 1948, Curran and fellow AMNH entomologist Mont Cazier, along with their wives, traveled to (Woolly?) Bear Mountain State Park about 40 miles north of the city. They collected 15 banded woolly bear caterpillars and dutifully measured the lengths of the black end bands and rusty brown middle bands. Curran was a respected scientist who published widely in scientific journals, most often on Diptera. Diptera is the study of flies.
Instead of producing a scientific paper to be perused and parsed by his entomology colleagues, Curran’s “survey results” predicting the winter weather for 1948 were announced by news reporter John O’Reilly on the front page of the Oct. 28, 1948, issue of the New York Herald Tribune. The wooly bear caterpillars predicted a mild winter … which turned out to be correct.
Rigorous research has subsequently debunked the weather prognostication value of banded woolly bears. The caterpillars commonly show high variability in their coloration based on their age, food sources, and moisture levels in the area where they develop. Banded woolly bears were collected on the same date from around a building in southwest Ohio that is surrounded by landscape flower beds as well as nearby crop fields. It was not a scientific study, but no color form was excluded during the collection. Some had wide bands, and some had narrow bands. Of course, caterpillar coloration also varies between woolly bear species.