PERRYSBURG — Experience a festive lights-after-Christmas display at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve Jan. 8-10 from 5-8 p.m.
This is a free, self-guided activity that is open to all.
The Wild Lights displays feature life-sized 3-D animals. The displays will be created as part of a contest. The contest is free to enter and there are nine total spots.
The Friends of the Parks have donated the contest’s cash prizes: 1st prize $100, 2nd prize $50, and 3rd prize $25. Contest information and registration can be found as wcparks.org.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road.
Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.