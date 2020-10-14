Something happens to folks in their 50s, 60s and 70s. It’s called presbyopia. It is the normal loss of near-focusing ability that occurs with age.
I can remember in my 50s when my eye doctor told me, “You have presbyopia.” I stood up, put my hands on my hips and stomped on the floor.
“I have never in my life been afraid of Presbyterians. I love those people. They accept everybody, even judgmental opticians.”
“Calm your jets, Scooter,” my eye doctor said, “Presbyopia is an eye condition that makes it difficult to read when you get older. I am not a psychologist. I do not know what you’re afraid of.”
“Well, now I’m kind of afraid of eye doctors,” I said.
“Not my problem. Just go to the dollar store and by a pair of cheap readers. Or I can sell you a pair for $200 which I guarantee you will lose in 48 hours.”
Of course I opted for the cheap readers. And as much as I hate to admit, within 48 hours, I had lost my readers.
Since then, both the wife and I are in a constant state of trying to find our readers. The phone will “ding” that a text has arrived and we are stumbling around the house like someone turned the lights out, trying to find a pair of readers to retrieve the urgent message about a sale on hemorrhoid cream at Target.
“About five years ago I said to the wife, “This is ridiculous. Reading glasses are cheap. Let’s to the dollar store and buy $50 worth of reading glasses. Then we can put several pairs in every room in the house.”
“That’s a wonderful idea, dear,” she said, “That way when we get a text about hemorrhoid cream, we can see to delete it right away.”
So off to the Dollar Store we went. I picked out 25 pairs of readers in every shade of black. The wife picked out readers in the colors of lime, purple, orange, red, azul, puce, clear and every shade of pink, most with rhinestones, glitter and/or polka dots.
At the register the clerk said, “How nice of you to buy all of these reading glasses. Are you sending them as a donation to a third world country?”
“Look,” I said, “you’re what? Seventeen years old? You just don’t understand.”
In a study I made up specifically for this column, readers are the most lost item in the United States. And in spite of the fact that we have 50 readers roaming around our house, they are never in the same room that I’m in. How is that even possible? I do more stair stepping at home than I do at the gym trying to find a pair of readers that are not a flamboyant color of purple.
As I sit here today, outside of a coffee shop downtown, I am wearing a pair of the wife’s cat-eyed, bedazzled, pink reading glasses because they were the only pair I could find.
“Ding!” Oh goody. A text from the wife. Let me put on my reading glasses. Nope, just another coupon for hemorrhoid cream.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.