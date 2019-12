Crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and granulated sugar in medium bowl. Press onto bottom and 1 inch up the side of 9-inch springform pan. Bake for six to eight minutes (do not allow to brown). Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Cheesecake

3 packages (8 ounches each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 can (15 ounces) Libby’s 100% pure pumpkin

2/3 cup (5 fluid ounces can) Nestle Carnation evaporated milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

Beat cream cheese, granulated sugar and brown sugar in large mixer bowl until fluffy. Beat in eggs, pumpkin and evaporated milk. Add cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg; beat well. Pour into crust.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until edge is set but center still moves slightly.

Topping

1 container (16 ounces) sour cream, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine sour cream, granulated sugar and vanilla extract in small bowl; mix well. Spread over surface of warm cheesecake. Bake for five minutes. Cool on wire rack. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Remove side of springform pan.

Danille’s topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whip cream until fluffy, then mix in powdered sugar and vanilla extract. If you feel that the consistency and flavor isn’t sweet enough then add more powdered sugar and vanilla until you have it how you want it. Let it set in the fridge until ready to use.