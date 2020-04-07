Kali Hammer’s Funfetti Cake Dip is a fluffy dessert that can be whipped up in 15 minutes flat.
“This is my go-to dessert for all holidays, parties and potlucks. It is fast, easy, delicious and enjoyed by people of all ages,” Hammer said. “I’ve made it for gender reveals, where I’ve put in pink or blue sprinkles in there. It is my staple desert, anytime I go somewhere.”
She doesn’t use food coloring in the dish.
“Funfetti already has a mixture of colors in it, so then the sprinkles you can just throw in there and it kind of brings out those colors,” Hammer said.
“I never leave a party without giving out the recipe to someone,” she said. “I’ve passed it out so many times.”
When she was working as a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, she found the recipe in an old cookbook the employees had put together. Hammer then looked it up on the internet and found several similar recipes that she has used to hone the one that she uses today.
“It was kind of a homemade recipe book where people had submitted the recipes,” Hammer said.
Today, she works for Wood Lane Residential Services in Bowling Green as the development director/event planner, in charge of fundraising. She is a Bowling Green “townie” who graduated from both Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University. The latter was in 2007.
“I now go off my own recipe. I don’t go by the measurements I found in the cookbook or online. I’ve just kind of adapted it to what I like and what I think makes it taste the best,” Hammer said.
She gives the following warning — only somewhat in jest: “You will be addicted to this dip and may have people sitting at your dessert table eating it with a spoon.”
Her three kids are more than happy to grab a spoon and forget about the crackers.
“This is a fun one to make with kids. They can put the yogurt and the whip cream in. They like the sprinkles. There’s no eggs or any of the hard stuff to add,” Hammer said. “If you have little ones, it’s an easy one to make. You can throw it together in 15 minutes.”
Sometimes she will change the quantity of yogurt. She buys the 32-ounce vanilla non-fat yogurt, but it can get “too much of a yogurt a taste.” When she tries to get a more fluffy consistency she will add more of the Cool Whip, so small bowls can be filled for the cookies or crackers to be dipped in.
Hammer also suggested dipping fruit, like strawberries.
“I like to make my sprinkles go along with whatever holiday or occasion we’re celebrating. I did it on New Year’s Eve and actually found black and gold sprinkles, which I put on there,” Hammer said.
For the cook’s corner article she used her red and green Christmas sprinkles, because they would be brighter for the photo.