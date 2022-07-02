PERRYSBURG — Whimsey, created by Pamela Reithmeier was voted the most popular sculpture in the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk through the Viewer’s Choice Contest that ran from May 1-June 22.
The bright red whimsical flower is located on the corner of East Boundary Street and Ohio 795.
The public is invited to the award presentation on July 12, at 4 p.m. Reithmeier will be presented with a certificate and cash award of $250.
Following the award presentation attendees can take a curator led tour of the 17-piece sculpture exhibit and learn fun facts surrounding the art and artists.