Highlights from this afternoon’s National Weather Service Cleveland update:
A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.
We are still expecting a slow transition; currently there is some snow in northern Toledo. The major transition is expected between 3 and 6 p.m.
Most of the county will get between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow tonight.
There is a decreased chance of sleet and ice due to a minimal transition.
Expected heavy snow, due to its high-water content, may create some tree damage.
There will be a break in snow between 1 and 8 a.m.
The heaviest snow will be Thursday afternoon, between 4 inches and 6 inches.
Total snowfall is expected to be 8-12 inches; the worst-case scenario is 14.1 inches.
Wind gusts will be 25-30mph tonight and 30-35mph Thursday and Thursday night.
Snow is expected to end between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday.
Wind chills Friday will be -5, and -10 Friday night.
(Information from the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.)