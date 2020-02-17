When the STARS align - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

When the STARS align

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 8:33 am

Jerry Roberts, a linebacker with the Bowling Green State University football team, gives Clay Tyrell, 7, a high five during the Conneaut STARS program on Feb. 15. A few members of the football team spent time with the students playing games and reading books. The Community Learning Centers of the Wood County Educational Service Center provides quality enrichment and extended learning activities for elementary children grades K-5. The daily before-school, after-school, and summer STARS programs meet the care and supervision needs of parents during out-of-school hours, while engaging children in fun learning experiences that complement their school-day instruction.

