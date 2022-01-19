Having recently come off of a plethora of holidays the past couple of months, I would just like to confess here that I have been no stranger to pies. In fact, most pies and I are on a first name basis. (Except those yucky pudding pies. They are dead to me.)
When you think about it, the pie is the perfect food. It is well rounded. It has an excellent foundation. It is fruitful. It is self-contained. And, when accompanied by a big scoop of ice cream, can turn any bad day into a great day.
For a person who loves pie, fate very graciously provided me with a spouse who loves to bake pies. The irony is palpable, don’t you think? What are the chances?
“Honey,” I said to the wife the other day. “I’m feeling kind of blue today. It’s after the holidays, the decorations are down, the parties are over, and the bills are rolling in.”
Recognizing my funk the wife said, “I prescribe a strawberry-rhubarb pie warm out of the oven with a large scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Do you think that would help you de-funk-ify?”
“It would certainly help,” I said. “But you know what would put me over the top?”
Putting her hands over her ears the wife said, “I know what’s coming.”
In the highest, squeakiest child-like voice I can manage I say, “Will there be cinnamon rolls? Because I love cinnamon rolls, hon.”
“Yes,” the wife affirmed, “there will be cinnamon rolls.”
Now, these are not your yeasty, chunky cinnamon rolls like you get at an Amish bakery. These are pie crust cinnamon rolls and they are a bazillion times better.
As anyone who bakes pies and makes their own crusts knows, there is always pie dough left over when you trim your crust. To throw that away is a felony as far as I am concerned and probably a cardinal sin to boot.
The crust is the absolute best part of the pie. People who eat the filling of a pie and leave the crust are degenerates and should be arrested for pie abuse.
My wonderful bride knows that if she collects all of the leftover pie dough, rolls it out flat, puts butter, cinnamon, nuts and sugar on it, and rolls it into a log to be baked until golden brown — she can make me one happy camper regardless of the funk I’m in.
“Why are your pie crusts so good?” I asked her.
“Because they are just like you, dear, kind of sweet and really flaky,” she always says.
It’s January, to be followed by February and March, some of the absolute gloomiest months of the year. But the best part of those depressing months for me will always be — pie, and those delicious, sweet (said in a very high squeaky voice) cinnamon rolls.
