As is customary this time of year, the daughter and granddaughters come for a visit. It is definitely one of the highlights of our summer to be together for a few days of outdoor activities in our hometown.
What is not customary is a pandemic that limited our creative agenda of fun-filled events. While backyard volleyball, swimming, fire-pitting and a waterslide borrowed from a friendly neighbor filled up our schedule pretty well, there was one unexpected surprise.
For a couple of months, the wife and I have been considering getting a dog. Hours were spent online researching pet finders, dog shelters and humane societies to see if we could locate the perfect canine companion.
“What exactly are we looking for in a dog?” the wife asked when we first started this search.
“We need a dog that doesn’t poop. I have finally achieved the perfect balance of emerald green grass with teal highlights in my lawn. It is a plush carpet of Kentucky Blue perfection. A dog that poops might mess that up.”
Looking at me in disbelief the wife said, “Are you stupid, or are you just dumb? A dog that doesn’t poop doesn’t exist. Your lawn may not be as perfect if we get a dog. What else is on your doggy list?”
“Well, it should be small, around 15 pounds, love me more than you, and it should fetch my slippers and newspaper on command.”
“Got it,” the wife said. “A dog that chews your slippers and eats your newspaper.”
“That is not at all what I said.”
“I know, but that will happen. Dogs aren’t perfect. They are going to make mistakes — lots of mistakes. It is going to be our job to train our dog to be well behaved, socially friendly, and an outstanding member of our community.”
“Can we teach him not to poop?” I asked.
“No, he’s going to poop,” the wife said in a manner that made me cower with my tail between my legs. With that, the wife continued her online doggy search.
When the daughter and granddaughters arrived, we spent the first two days using up all of our backyard activities. Then, just as boredom was starting to settle in, the wife came running into the backyard all excited.
“The humane society just called. We have an appointment in a couple of hours to meet a new dog. We’re all going to make sure he’s sociable and likes kids.”
At 4 p.m. the five of us pulled into the humane society parking lot and waited for the door to open, revealing our prospective new family member.
When it opened, out bounced a handsome 8-month-old, 40-pound black and tan shepherd mix. He was friendly. He was playful. He was socially affectionate. And he loved our granddaughters.
On that day, June 24, 2020 we adopted Charlie. He’s a little rough around the edges, a little rambunctious and silly, but now he is ours.
Oh, and much to my disappointment, he does poop.
Goodbye sweet Kentucky Blue, goodbye.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.