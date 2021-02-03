The Center for Innovative Food Technology's first Ag-Business Forum of 2021 will be presented by Jeff Goetz, senior sales and merchandising manager at the Andersons Inc. on Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Goetz has been with the Andersons for more than 30 years and in that time many changes have occurred in technology, the agriculture industry and the region as a whole. At the February Ag-Business Forum, Goetz will share insights on changes his company has experienced, regional grain commodities and recent opportunities at the Toledo Port.
Headquartered in Maumee, the Andersons is an American agribusiness that was established in 1947. The Andersons began as a truck terminal for the grain industry and has since then developed into four main groups: Trade, plant nutrient, ethanol and rail.
Register at