During the 1970s, the Hasbro Corporation had an advertising slogan: “Weebles wobble, but they don’t fall down.” They created a toy that was a roly-poly and when pushed over, it returned to an upright position.
Adult weevils, including the strawberry root weevil (Otiorhynchus ovatus), rough strawberry root weevil (O. rugostriatus), and the black vine weevil (O. sulcatus) are entering some homes now as accidental invaders.
So, what do weebles and weevils have in common? Weebles according to Hasbro, do not fall down, while weevils, when disturbed, will drop from where they are and play dead. Then they will turn upright.
Fun stuff, however, if you are one of the residences that have the root weevils invading your home, you are probably not amused.
Root weevils are harmless beetles that become a household nuisance when they invade homes during the summer months, sometimes in enormous numbers. The weevil is about ¼ of an inch long and dark brown to black in color with a short snout that can be easily seen and are wingless incapable of flying.
Weevils have a one-year life cycle. Adults appear in July and persist normally into September. Eggs are laid in early summer with females squeezing eggs into soil cracks. A few days after they are laid, eggs hatch, and the larvae move to the roots of landscape plants where they feed.
Common landscape plants include euonymus, heuchera, astilbe, hosta, peony, wisteria, strawberry, raspberry, rhubarb, white clover, dandelion, dahlia and mint, but it has also been reported to feed on many kinds of trees and shrubs, chewing on the roots and bark at the base of the plants. The larvae will overwinter in the soil. Early spring the following year, larvae will pupate in the soil, with the adults appearing once again in July. Adults will feed normally on the same plants where the larvae were feeding by notching out the leaves.
Adult root weevils cannot fly, as their wings are fused together. They are active during the night, hiding during the day around the base of host plants, usually under a bit of cover. About an hour after sunset, they become active and crawl onto the plants to feed on leaves, producing their characteristic angular notches.
These same root weevils will accidentally wander into buildings at certain times of the year. This happens during periods of hot, dry weather In July and early August. Inside homes, the root weevils cause no injury to humans or household furnishings. Their occurrence is solely a temporary nuisance invader, and they will not reproduce indoors.
When root weevils are present, often the best course is to tolerate the occasional beetles, vacuuming them as they are observed. Left alone, root weevils will either die out on their own or migrate back outdoors. Infestations of buildings tend to be short-lived.
Migrations indoors are best prevented by sealing openings of the building that allow root weevils (and other insects) access to the interior. Root weevil numbers may also be reduced by removing plants around the outside of the home on which the insects feed.
As a horticulturalist, I do not advocate removing plants. Root weevils as adults or larvae rarely cause damage to landscape plants by their feeding activity. Besides sealing openings to buildings, another method is by reducing excess water around building foundations. This will limit appearance of root weevils within buildings, as the adult insects appear to be attracted to shade and moisture.
If they become terribly numerous and a more aggressive method of control is desired, a persistent insecticide such as permethrin sold under a variety of brand names or a synthetic pyrethroid containing Cyfluthrin, can be applied to the ground around the outside of the home to provide a 10 ft. treated barrier to help prevent their entry. Be sure to read and follow all instructions and safety precautions found on the label before using any pesticide.
The 148th Wood County Fair will begin Monday and run through Aug. 9. For those who would like to chat with me, I will be available in the Home and Garden Building Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. Come out and enjoy the fair.