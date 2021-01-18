Wellness is a key component to overall health. This is no more important than when it comes to your eyes. Any disease that we will eventually experience is a combination of two things: genetic risk and environmental risk. Genetic risk is that risk that we have from our genes, or in other words, the building blocks that create all of our physical characteristics. There is nothing that can be currently done about the genetic component of eye disease. The only variables that can be changed to alter disease development and progression of eye disease is by modifying environmental risk.
There are several modifying factors that can reduce the risk of developing chronic eye disease. It is critically important to understand these factors and ultimately reduce your risk of developing eye disease.
Do Not Smoke
Smoking is a habit that has a high risk factor of contributing to progressive eye disease. The studies are clear and it shows that smoking increases the risk of developing several eye diseases. One of the major eye diseases that smoking is a significant risk factor for developing is macular degeneration.
The macula is the spot inside the eye where everything that we see in the world is focused in the eye. This is the part of the eye that gives us our high definition vision. In a normal individual, this part of the eye has a lot of protective pigment that helps allow us to see as well as we do. Macular degeneration is a condition that, as its name implies, is the slow degeneration of this tissue. Smoking is one of the major risk factors that will increase someone’s risk of developing macular degeneration.
Another condition that smoking is known to accelerate is the formation of cataracts. Everyone is born with a small, clear lens inside of their eye. Over time this lens starts to become cloudy eventually leading to the development of cataracts. A cataract is simply the eventual clouding of the lens to the point where it starts affecting your vision. Eventually the treatment for cataracts is cataract surgery which is the replacement of the natural lens in the eye with a clear plastic lens. Everyone will eventually develop cataracts. Smoking accelerates the development cataracts and causing them to affect your vision at a younger age.
UV Protection
UV (ultraviolet) radiation is emitted from the sun. We know what the effects of excessive UV exposure on the skin is. When exposed to it at high intensity, it can cause what is commonly referred to as a sunburn. As such, UV radiation can also affect the eyes. Excessive UV exposure can cause younger onset of cataracts and also increases the risk of developing macular degeneration.
The good news is that there is an easy way to protect your eyes from UV radiation by wearing glasses with UV protection. This can be done with either prescription eye glasses that turn into sunglasses when you go outside(photochromic lenses), prescription sunglasses or non-prescription sunglasses.
Appropriate Nutrition
Just like every part of the body requires appropriate nutrition, so does the eyes. The macula has a high concentration of carotenoids. As such, it is critical to nourish the body with nutrients that are rich in carotenoids. There are two specific carotenoids that are critically important to make sure that the macula stays healthy: Lutein and Zeaxanthin.
These two carotenoids are found naturally in a variety of foods including: Kale, collards, spinach, orange peppers, corn and egg yolk. Additionally, if there is a concern that through an appropriate diet this cannot be achieved, they are available as capsules that can be easily taken on a daily basis.
There are some things that you cannot control about your eye health. But, there are several things that you can do to make sure that you are keeping your eyes as healthy as possible: no smoking, wearing appropriate UV protection and appropriate ocular nutrition. It is always best to consult with an optometrist to determine the best steps to keep your eyes as healthy as possible.
Dr. Mile Brujic is a partner of Premier Vision Group at 1222 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green.