The Weston High School Alumni Banquet will be held on May 21 at the Lybarger Grimm American Legion Hall Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany.
The focus of the banquet will be the opportunity for classmates to reunite with friends over dinner. There will be no social hour or entertainment.
Attendees should arrive around 5:30. Dinner will be served at 6. Stay as long as you wish.
Anyone who attended Weston High School and would like to come to the banquet should send $17 per person to Joann Euler, 20515 Evon Lane, Weston, Ohio. 43569. Everyone is welcome.