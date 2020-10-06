WESTON — Weston Church of Christ will celebrate the five-year service anniversary of Gary Wackler, minister, and his wife Teresa on Sunday after the 9:30 a.m. worship service.
In addition to ministering at the church, Gary Wackler also makes numerous calls on those in need from the congregation, provides support to the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center by participating in their walk-a-thon, and offers spiritual help periodically through broadcasts on WLMB-TV40 and YES FM, out of Toledo.
Due to the coronavirus, refreshments will be pre-packaged.