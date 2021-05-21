Members of GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green Garden Group recently held its annual planting of flowers at the Welcome Sign at the north entrance to the city. Yellow marigolds, blue salvia and coleus from local greenhouses were used this year in the planter and surrounding beds. Pictured above are members of the club’s Garden Group as they position the flowers in the planting area. Garden Group maintains this planting throughout the summer, providing a colorful welcome to the city for visitors from the north.
