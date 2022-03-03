Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com
Corn Shredding
Sunday, 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm
Come to the farm to see how our corn goes from big shocks in the field to ears in the crib, and fodder for animal bedding in the loft.
No registration needed.
EcoLit Book Group Meeting
March 10: 7-9 p.m.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Friends’ Green Room
For this meeting, please read “H is for Hawk” by Helen Macdonald. Group meets once a month.
Register for any or all. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.
Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Informational
March 11: 6:30-8:00 p.m.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
The options for kayaks, life-jackets and paddles are vast. Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level.
Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897
Monthly Mindfulness
March 12: 9:30-11:00 a.m.
William Henry Harrison Park
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.
Registration required. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.
Homeschoolers: Tall Trees & The Plants Around Us
March 15: 10 a.m.-noon
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Hike, explore the outdoors and learn about how important the tall trees and the plants are to our home. This class is designed for children ages 6-10.
Lucky Charms Open Geocaching
March 16: 4:30-7 p.m.
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
Track down spring at this open geocaching program. Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration.
No registration needed.
Growing Hops
March 16: 6-7 p.m.
Carter Historic Farm
Are you into home brewing and thinking about taking the next step and growing your own hops? There are opportunities out there, and for the beer enthusiast this type of small farm can be very satisfying.
Greenhouse Help
March 17: 10 a.m.-noon
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse.
Full Worm Moon - Woodcock Wander
March 17: 7:30-9 p.m.
Cricket Frog Cove
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars.
M-Archery Madness!
March 19; 1-2:30 p.m.
Arrowwood Archery Range
Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this archery skill-builder. We’ll focus on body posture and aiming to begin and progress to shooting at moving ball targets. All archery equipment provided. We suggest shooters be 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
Cost: $5/$3 FWCP. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.
Peg Loom Weaving
March 19; 1-3 p.m.
Carter Historic Farm
In this extension of the Feb. 19 program, participants learn how to remove the rug from the loom and solve any problems encountered in the process.
Registration is limited to those who attended the initial February program. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.
Equinox Walk
March 20: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Cedar Creeks Preserve
Time to get into the swing for spring. We will enter the woods in the winter and leave them in spring. Dress for the weather and potentially squishy trails.
Greenhouse Help
March 22: 10 a.m.-noon
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided.
Greenhouse Help
March 24: 10 a.m.-noon
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided.
Nature Play: Welcome Spring!
March 24: 10-11 a.m.
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Activate your imagination and creativity. Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal.
Registration is required. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897
Hiking for Health
March 25, April 22 and May 27: 10:30 a.m.-noon
March 25: Bradner Preserve
April 22: Cedar Creeks Preserve
May 27: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
Nature Journaling
March 26: 1-3 p.m.
Bradner Nature Preserve
Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer.
Greenhouse Help
March 29: 10 a.m.-noon
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
Assist the Stewardship Department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided.
Timberdoodle Trek
March 30: 7:45-9 p.m.
Baldwin Woods Preserve
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof to at least the ankle footwear recommended. No dogs permitted.
Plant and Butterfly Monitor Training
March 31: 6:30-8 p.m.
Park District Headquarters
Learn to monitor native plants and/or butterflies in Wood County Parks. This is a great way to receive your Master Gardener or Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist hours. This program kicks off the 2022 monitoring season for new and returning monitors.