Welcome BG has been awarded a $1,000 grant by the Nonprofit Management and Leadership Class at Bowling Green State University under Abhishek Bhati.
The grant, which was awarded Tuesday, is for Welcome BG’s International Friday program, which addresses food insecurity among BGSU’s international students.
Welcome BG was chosen from 12 local non-profit organizations who applied for the grant.
“The mission of the grant is to partner with a local non-profit organization to create a more inclusive, safer BG and provide equal opportunities for all members of the Bowling Green community,” Bhati said in a news release.
Welcome BG is a city initiative that continues to develop and promote Bowling Green as a welcoming, safe and inclusive community for all including immigrants, new Americans and people of diverse backgrounds.
WIF meets every third Friday at 130 S. Main St. from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Welcome BG at 567-413-4003 or welcomebgoh@gmail.com.