The national nonprofit Welcoming America has chosen WELCOME BG to participate in their Rural Welcoming Initiative.
Multiple communities from across the nation have been selected for participation in the initiative. Through a competitive process, WELCOME BG was chosen because of its commitment to building a more welcoming and inclusive community. Immigrants and refugees come to this country searching for safety and opportunities for education, employment, and ultimately, to be part of a thriving community. While some make their new homes in more populous cities, many follow opportunities in smaller cities and more rural parts of the country.
Rural communities often have much to offer these newcomers: steady employment, a reasonable cost of living, a sense of belonging, and for many, the chance to live in a place that is similar in size to where they come from. Immigrants and refugees feel welcomed when communities have created programs, partnerships, policies, and opportunities that engage them.
Welcoming America will provide WELCOME BG with technical assistance, coaching, and access to ongoing peer learning opportunities to increase their capacity to create and implement more welcoming policies and practices. Participants will also be granted membership to the Welcoming Network that includes over 300 local government and nonprofit members.
Rural Welcoming Initiative participants also included the City of Gunnison, Gunnison, Colorado; the City of North Liberty, North Liberty, Iowa; the City of Owatonna, Owatonna, Minnesota; the City of Rose Creek, Rose Creek, Minnesota; and Comunidades Sin Fronteras, Moses Lake, Washington.