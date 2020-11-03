The main senior center in Wood County opens today — after being shuttered seven months due to the coronavirus — with some basic services.
“It’s time,” said Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging. “The social isolation has taken a toll on the seniors.”
The North Main Street center is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, by appointment only. Staff will be mainly helping seniors with Medicare enrollment and social needs, at tables with plexiglass barriers. A box full of masks is nearby, if someone comes in without one.
Waiting in a socially-distanced line for lunch, playing euchre with plastic cards and exercising side by side are activities that are still on hold.
“There are some self-directed activities, meaning that staff doesn’t have to facilitate it,” Niese said. “And we’re starting to reach out to groups to say, ‘if we can do this with social distancing and protocols in place, and you cooperate with us,’ then we will have it.”
The pool table will be open upstairs with groups already booking time to play. They’ll bring in their own cues and sanitize everything else.
Tax assistance will be offered early next year. Another activity that could return soon is bingo.
Jason Miller, manager of human resources, said staff has purchased disposable bingo sheets and participants have to bring in their own pieces, such as coins or candy.
“That way we don’t have to worry about the sanitation involved with those items. They just bring them with them, take them with them,” he said.
Opening the center has been a monumental amount of work, Niese said.
State protocol said the centers could open Sept. 21, but the guidelines were unclear and, at first, seemingly unachievable, Niese said.
They started working through them, testing all 43 staff members for COVID-19 every two weeks and setting up a phone interview protocol that everyone must do before coming into the center. Temperatures are also taken at the main desk.
A log of every visitor has to be kept, per state guidelines.
Sanitization has been drastically increased — with the new “star” piece of equipment, an ultra-violet sanitizer, making its debut.
The $26,000 machine kills bacteria and the coronavirus, said David Kuebeck, director of fiscal and facility operations,
“It’s a three-minute cycle. In that three-minute cycle, it kills COVID in four seconds,” he said. “This is to enhance that sanitization.”
Niese said most senior centers around the state are not opening until after Jan. 1.
“In the 10 counties in Northwest Ohio, we will be the first county to start reopening,” she said.
The Wood County Committee on Aging has four phases of reopening, with the first starting today.
Phase two includes opening senior centers to visitors and participants, with scheduled appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Bowling Green location will open first, then others. Volunteers over the age of 70 may return.
Phase three includes starting grab-and-go lunch options and non-contact activities.
Congregate meals don’t return until phase four. Tables are already spread apart, along with stickers on the floor reminding everyone to keep 6 feet of distance.
Niese said the center usually has 80 seniors for lunch daily.
Meanwhile, home delivery of 800 meals daily will continue.
In addition to the coronavirus challenges, the staff is also planning for a move to the new facility on South Grove Street in February.
There will be twice as much space, meaning more activities will be offered.