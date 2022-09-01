PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will continue to work with the Islamic Food Bank to provide bags of food to kids in need throughout the fall.

The food will be supplied and packed by the food bank and distributed at the library once a week. Bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis outside of the Mercy Family Activity Center in the library on Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. September dates are the 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

