PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will continue to work with the Islamic Food Bank to provide bags of food to kids in need throughout the fall.
The food will be supplied and packed by the food bank and distributed at the library once a week. Bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis outside of the Mercy Family Activity Center in the library on Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. September dates are the 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo was founded in 2008 under the umbrella of the Foundation of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo by a group of Muslim community leaders. Feeding the hungry is integral to the Islamic faith and neighbors hold special significance. In 2014, Islamic Food Bank leadership started looking beyond the Muslim community to understand how it could play a larger role in eliminating food insecurity in Northwest Ohio. There are many stakeholders working on the issue of food insecurity.
Rather than duplicating efforts, the Food Bank’s strategy is to look for gaps in food access and seek to fill them by partnering with established organizations that already serve the community. In early 2022, the Islamic Food Bank officially opened its new warehouse at 1804 Monroe St. Now with nearly 7,500 square feet, this new facility has substantially expanded the Food Bank’s capacity to deliver more food to more people in communities and neighborhoods across the region.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.