PERRYSBURG — Wednesday at Woodlands is a summer lunchtime concert series that takes place on Wednesdays in the shelter area of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The series has expanded from eight weekly concerts that filled June and July to 13 concerts that will encompass every Wednesday from June 1-Aug. 31 from noon-1 p.m.

The covered shelter area offers picnic tables, and a shady place to enjoy lunch. There are also picnic tables outside the shelter area in both sunny and shady locations. Pack a lunch and enjoy an hour of music by the area’s finest musicians.

The lineup of musicians:.

June 1 Jeff Kerscher

June 8 Bliss Trio

June 15 Jake Pilewski & Jon Roth

June 22 Cindy Slee & the Rhythm Method

June 29 The Dave Kozmyna Trio

July 6 Dave Carpenter & Chris Zilenski

July 13 The Joe Baker Band

July 20- John Barile & Bobby May

July 27- Quartet Bernadette

Aug. 3 The Danny Pratt Trio

Aug. 10 EZ Pickenz

Aug. 17 Michael Gramza Duo

Aug. 24 Julie Theroux & the Toledo Two

For more information contact Main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit www.mainart-ery.com

