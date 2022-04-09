PERRYSBURG — Wednesday at Woodlands is a summer lunchtime concert series that takes place on Wednesdays in the shelter area of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The series has expanded from eight weekly concerts that filled June and July to 13 concerts that will encompass every Wednesday from June 1-Aug. 31 from noon-1 p.m.
The covered shelter area offers picnic tables, and a shady place to enjoy lunch. There are also picnic tables outside the shelter area in both sunny and shady locations. Pack a lunch and enjoy an hour of music by the area’s finest musicians.
The lineup of musicians:.
June 1 Jeff Kerscher
June 8 Bliss Trio
June 15 Jake Pilewski & Jon Roth
June 22 Cindy Slee & the Rhythm Method
June 29 The Dave Kozmyna Trio
July 6 Dave Carpenter & Chris Zilenski
July 13 The Joe Baker Band
July 20- John Barile & Bobby May
July 27- Quartet Bernadette
Aug. 3 The Danny Pratt Trio
Aug. 10 EZ Pickenz
Aug. 17 Michael Gramza Duo
Aug. 24 Julie Theroux & the Toledo Two
For more information contact Main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit www.mainart-ery.com