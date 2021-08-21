PERRYSBURG — Masks are being required for indoor school events for all Perrysburg Schools employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, as confirmed by the board of education at Monday’s meeting.
This includes assemblies, pep rallies and other whole district indoor events, Superintendent Tom Hosler clarified.
Masks are not required at times, but they are being strongly recommended for everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated. This also applies to all guests and visitors, while visiting any school buildings.
“Think about if we’re going to pull all the freshmen down for a class meeting. So we’re going to put 450 kids together in an auditorium, or a gym, and we’re going to ask folks to wear a mask. The other situation would be a school-wide assembly or school-wide event,” Hosler said. “It’s a little harder to control distance and the mask is an extra layer of protection.”
Masks are recommended for all other times in school, but not mandated. Face coverings are required on buses.
This is new COVID-19-related back-to-school guidance that comes from health department guidelines. A message indicating all the new guidelines was also sent to parents Monday night.
“I think this further underscores what (health officials) are seeing and feeling and if you heard today in the report that we are preparing for whatever path we need to go down,” Hosler added.
Other requirements:
• Students and employees should have a mask with them at all times, in case it is needed.
• Gaiter-style face coverings are now permitted based on new research and evidence.
The district was also informed by the Wood County Health Department that contact tracing will now be conducted by a Perrysburg Schools COVID-19 team.
Wellness checks, including a temperature check, are being asked for students and employees prior to entering buildings. Students or employees with body temperature of 100 or more should stay home until fever free for 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications.
The district is also asking for self-reporting of any diagnosis of COVID-19 as well as any contact with individuals who are positive by emailing covidsupport@perrysburgschools.net.
In order to streamline contact tracing, the district is also asking families and employees to submit both student and employee vaccination information to the school district by emailing an image of the immunization card to covidsupport@perrysburgschools.net.
KN95 masks will be provided by the district to students or employees, at their request, by using the following link: https://forms.gle/zEvs5zYKA4iokzgM8.
Hosler urged families and employees to remain flexible. The administration is prioritizing in-person classes with a return to school that is as normal as possible, he said.