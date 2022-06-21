The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has policies in place to prohibit staff from having firearms on school property, and that will not change anytime soon.
During his report at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci said school communities were shaken again last month by the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 students and two adults.
Scruci said although Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation that will allow school staff to carry firearms “after limited training,” it is not his intent to allow such a policy at Bowling Green.
“My position is that I cannot — will not — recommend to this board that arming our administrators or staff is the right thing to do,” he said.
Scruci said answers are continually sought: Is it a mental health issue, is it a security issue, is it the ability to acquire guns without proper background checks, why does it seem to happen only in the U.S., should there be armed personnel in schools and should school staff be armed.
“The list of questions gets longer each time and while everyone has an opinion, we cannot pinpoint one thing and the answer may lie in the combination of a lot of things,” he said.
District policies approved earlier this year prohibit staff from carrying a weapon on school grounds.
The community is well served by the Bowling Green Police Division, which is 2 minutes or less from each school building, Scruci said.
During a bomb threat at the high school last year, the police were at the high school before he could drive from the Administrative Offices on Clough Street, he said.
Mayor Mike Aspacher has said BGPD officers will immediately enter a building to eliminate any threat, Scruci said.
“We’re as safe as possible,” Scruci said, referring not only to the police force but safety measures taken at each school. “I truly believe we are in a safe position.”
He said nothing will change unless the board decides otherwise.
“Personally, as a board member, I do not (support it),” said board President Jill Carr about having guns in district schools.