It was on a train in Italy that I learned heroes can appear when you least expect them but most need them.
One of my sisters (I have seven) and I were returning to Salzburg, Austria, from Rome early one morning. We’d been warned that the 7 a.m. train was the last one before the railway workers went on strike.
Jane and I hurried to the train station, where the clerk for some reason had problems with my ticket. He didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak Italian, and he ended up shouting and I was in tears before he finally let me board the train. The two innocents abroad — we’d had many a misadventure during our five-day tour of Italy — settled into our seats with a sigh of relief.
But the relief was short lived when the conductor examined my ticket and indicated I owed him money and would have to leave the train if I couldn’t pay up. I looked at the native sitting next to me in consternation, tears threatening once again.
After a brief consultation with the conductor, he cleared things up in flawless English. The ticket I’d bought in Salzburg, which was supposed to take me all the way to Rome and back, had actually only been written to cover my trip one way.
I had only a few lire left and was out of luck. But the Italian next to me very calmly handed me 40,000 lire (about $50) to cover the rest of my trip, furnishing me with his home address so I could pay him back when I got home.
For the third time that morning (and it was only 9) I felt tears coming. This slender, ascetic-looking gentleman immediately became my hero. What I would have done without his help, I’ll never know.
There are many times in our lives when heroes appear, if only we are ready to recognize them. Their efforts may seem small to them, but their impact can be huge.
To two about-to-be-stranded young women, our train companion seemed a savior (I had a husband and baby to get back to in Austria and would have had to have my spouse wire me money after we’d been dumped off the train.) 40,000 lire may not have been a huge sum, but it was exactly what we needed to continue on our way. (By the way, I did send our new friend the money plus a large box of chocolates almost as soon as I reached Salzburg.)
To be a hero, you just need to be in the right place at the right time—and to do the right thing. And you need to do it without second thoughts.
Did this wonderful man worry about whether he would actually be paid back or not? Did he blame us for getting into this predicament? No. He simply saw two fellow humans who needed help, and he responded without a hesitation. When others’ pressing needs confront us, we can look the other way, or we can take action.
Here’s a very minor example. I was walking along busy Wooster Street last week when someone called out to me: “Hold my dog! Hold my dog!” I wasn’t sure I’d heard correctly when a medium-sized dog rushed past me, dangerously close to the road. Without thinking I grabbed the dog’s harness and held him still until his owners ran up to retrieve him. They thanked me profusely, though they really didn’t need to. I’d simply done what needed to be done, but I might have averted an accident. I felt lucky I’d been able to help.
Becoming a hero can be as simple as saving a child from a puddle, or as life-changing as finding affordable housing for someone on the verge of homelessness. The man in the Bureau of Motor Vehicles who lent me $2 when I had no cash on me and a hungry toddler in tow was my hero. So was my brother when he gave a homeless stranger money for a hotel one bitter winter night.
It really doesn’t take much to become someone’s hero. All you have to do is see a need and try to answer it. The core of everyday heroism is feeling responsible for another human’s welfare. When we act on that responsibility we can change lives.
This broken world offers us many chances to intervene for someone else’s good. We just need to notice them. How can you be someone’s hero today?