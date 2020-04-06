MILLBURY — It’s difficult to estimate the costs to a school district during a pandemic, but Lake Local Schools leaders are trying to get a handle on what they can.
At last week’s board meeting, held at the middle school media center with limited attendance and social distancing, the board discussed who is being paid while the buildings are closed, but teaching is continuing remotely.
“We’re paying our teachers and they’re working,” said Tim Krugh, board president. “We’re not paying substitutes. … The custodian staff is way down.”
“We’re saving on fuel,” Superintendent Jim Witt added.
“We’ll save where we can save,” Krugh said.
Board member Brad Blandin asked if there would be extra costs with online teaching.
Witt said the only extra cost that he could see would be if Chromebooks that were given to students who didn’t have a computer at home, came back damaged and had to be replaced.
Lake is also continuing to feed students, with assembly lines of volunteers boxing and and handing food out, Witt said. The Firebelles, an auxiliary group with Lake Township, is also volunteering.
On March 25, the district fed 440 children breakfast and lunch, he said. This will continue on Wednesdays.
Some of the food costs are being paid through donations and grants, Witt said. The Lake High School Class of 1959 donated $500 to the Glider Pack Program, he said. The program was established in 2017 and sends food home with needy students on the weekends.
“$500 will go a long way,” Witt said. “That’s what keeps me awake at night, making sure the kids have enough food.”
Chris Wilson, who leads food service at Lake, is passionate about getting every detail down, he said.
The board passed a lengthy resolution, complying to state orders to close buildings, freeze supplemental extracurricular and athletic contracts and authorize Witt to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced programs.
With the extension to May 1 to keep school closed, Lake buildings will probably have to open at some point so students can get materials.
They will implement a temperature check and limit the amount of people who come through at one time, Witt said.
“Yes, there’s frustrations. Yes, there’s things to work through. But it’s remarkable how few issues we’ve had,” Blandin said.
Board member Scott Swartz praised the teachers and staff.
“You’re knocking it out of the park and we appreciate it,” he said.
Krugh said he expects everyone will emerge from this crisis with a renewed respect and appreciation for teachers.
“It’s scary, but I think at least at some point, some good will come out of it,” he said.
Krugh also praised the leadership locally, at the state level and around the country.
“Times like this require leaders to step forward. I see that going on at all levels,” he said
Lake leaders, especially, know how to step up, Krugh said, referencing the June 2010 tornado that flattened the high school
“It seems like we do crisis really well here,” he said.
The board has not yet determined how it will hold the April board meeting.