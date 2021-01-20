The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest until March 26 at 4 p.m. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate.
Any poems submitted should adhere to the theme of “Your Legacy.” The poetry should in some way celebrate the heart and soul of Wood County citizens as they continue to celebrate their lives.
Entries must be submitted in English, double spaced, in a 12-point Times New Roman Font. Entries must be entirely original work and never previously published, online or offline. All styles of poems are acceptable but they must be originals. Any plagiarized short stories and poems will be disqualified.
Two entries will be accepted per person. Intent to submit will not be accepted. Poems are to have a title and the poet’s name, address and phone number, and should not be longer than one page.
Poems may be sent to the WCCOA Programs Department, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Entries may be emailed to programs@wccoa.net
Winners will be selected by a Bowling Green State University writing professor. All poems entered will be available for reading in a loosely bound edition.
Winning poems will be announced on April 23. The grand prize award will be a $50 gift card.
All poems will be posted at woodcountycommitteeonaging@blogspot.com.