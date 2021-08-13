The Wood County Committee on Aging Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. Care Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session will be held in-person at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., with a virtual option on Zoom on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m.
The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net
Lunch is available for the first 20 participants registered.
The agenda:
11 a.m. Busting Myths of Hospice and Palliative Care
This presentation will identify and explore the common myths and misconceptions related to Hospice and Palliative Care. There will be discussion regarding the Hospice philosophy as well as a description of the services provided and benefits of each program. Questions are encouraged. Presented by Sara Chambers, BSN, RN, CHPN, Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
11:45 a.m. Dying to Know: What to Expect When Death is Near
The human body has its own internal wisdom when it comes to shutting down and dying naturally. This presentation will identify physical changes the body undergoes, including alterations in nutrition and hydration. It will also highlight the importance of normalizing the experience of dying, specifically exploring strategies that can support patients, caregivers, and their loved ones through an end-of-life journey. Presented by Chambers.
One Care Compass date for 2021 remains on Nov. 3.