PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s classic film series, Reel Talk, opens on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with a screening of “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.”
The title makes the movie sound like a horror picture, but it isn’t. The vivid imagination of a 9-year-old boy comes to life in this fun-filled fantasy story from Dr. Seuss.
Largely ignored when released in 1953, the film conceptualizes the nightmares of a young boy, played by Tommy Rettig of Lassie fame, about a cruel piano teacher. The film is chock-full of surreal landscapes and tongue-twisting rhymes, as only Dr. Seuss can concoct. If you liked his books, you’ll enjoy this seldom-seen movie.
Area film buff Sig Humanski will lead a discussion of the film afterward and answer questions from the audience.
Admission is free and no reservations are required.
The library welcomes Edgar Award-winning author Mindy McGinnis on Nov. 1 at 7 pm.
McGinnis will discuss the inspiration for her newest release, “The Initial Insult,” which draws heavily on the short stories of Edgar Allan Poe, while covering modern themes of class, bullying and small town politics.
McGinnis is an Edgar Award-winning novelist who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery and fantasy.
This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and seating is limited.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119. Masks are required.