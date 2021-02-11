PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health and Way Public Library will present a virtual webinar on Longevity and the Simple 7 on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
Dr. Jeffrey Swartz will be the guest speaker.
The Simple 7 is the goal lifestyle for longevity from the American Heart Association. It focuses on how to eat better, get active, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar. Swartz will discuss how lifestyle modifications based on the Simple 7 can reduce risk and improve cardiovascular health. Learn how the changes which are right for you can depend on many factors.
Registration is required for this virtual event. Register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Jeffrey D. Swartz, MD of Mercy Health – Waterville Primary Care practices integrative medicine and focuses on whole health, including risk assessment, complex medical issues and wellness promotion.