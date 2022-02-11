Shop at Way Public Library’s once-a-year massive media sale on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Items will be half price on Feb. 26.
There will be thousands of DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks, playaways and video games.
The sale will be held on the library’s lower level. There are lots of new and barely used items at great deep discount prices. This sale is sponsored by Way Public Library Foundation and Friends. All proceeds support Way library. Cash, credit cards and checks will be accepted.
Masks are required.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.