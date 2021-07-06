PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is offering several programs.
Two of the library’s tech wizards will be taking technology-related questions live via Zoom on Monday from 7-8 p.m.
Bring questions about cell phones, tablets, e-readers and Kindles.
Advance registration is required at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Maggie Kollman, registered yoga instructor (Yoga Alliance), joins Way on Monday at 10 a.m. for an outdoor gentle yoga class appropriate for all levels. The class will be held on the Commodore Lawn across the street from the library. Registrants should bring a mat and water for personal hydration.
This program is for adults only. Registration is required and space is limited. Please register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Way’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Dr. Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on July 14 at 7 p.m. The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a group discussion of “American Experience: Coney Island.”
Advance registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. All those who register are urged to watch the movie beforehand. “American Experience: Coney Island” is available at the library to borrow. It is also available on Hoopla Digital with a library card.
Way’s new Inspirational Book Club will meet at noon on July 28 on the library’s patio.
This month’s selection is “The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Beth Moore. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. The discussion will be facilitated by Stephanie Coil.
Sign up for the discussion online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. For more information contact Coil at stephanie.coil@waylibrary.info or 419-874-3135 ext. 130.