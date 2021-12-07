PERRYSBURG — On Thursday at 7 p.m., Way Public Library will present Holiday Guide to Technology in the lower level meeting rooms.
This event will get you informed on the latest consumer tech available this holiday season, what prices you might expect to pay, and answer your questions about technology. Technology that will be referenced by the speaker will be available at the presentation for people to try out.
Way’s classic film series, Reel Talk, continues on Thursday at 2 p.m., with a screening of “The Great Locomotive Chase.”
The 1956 Walt Disney film is based on the real event also known as the Andrews’s Raid or Mitchel Raid. The Great Locomotive Chase was a military raid that occurred April 12, 1862, in northern Georgia during the American Civil War. Members of the Union Army, led by civilian James J. Andrews, commandeered a Confederate train and took it northward toward Chattanooga, Tennessee, doing as much damage as possible to the vital Western and Atlantic Railroad line from Atlanta to Chattanooga as they went.
The Great Locomotive Chase has ties to Perrysburg as two of the Union Army members that commandeered the train were from Perrysburg.
Richard Baranowski, local history librarian, will lead a discussion of the film afterward and answer questions from the audience.
Register for programs online at waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 for more information.
Masks are required.