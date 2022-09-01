PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s next gallery exhibit “Ohio’s Natural Beauty: Flora and Fauna from Ohio Parks” is open to community members of all ages. Grab a camera or art supplies and explore with a trip through the park.
Artwork featuring local plants or wildlife can be dropped off at Way between Sept. 6-12 with a completed application.
Entries can be viewed during “Ohio’s Natural Beauty” exhibition which runs from Sept. 17-Nov. 15.
The Way Gallery is open to the public during regular library hours. Children 18 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent to visit the Way Gallery located on the lower level of the library. For more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info.