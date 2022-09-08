PERRYSBURG — Mark Weber and Gary Franks will talk about their book “Perrysburg: Then and Now” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Way Public Library.
Perrysburg has visually changed over the years, growing from a small 1816 village into today’s status as a city. The book created a venue to give the reader a perspective through pictures of not only how much Perrysburg has changed over the years, but also how much it has not.
The city has grown well beyond its original 1816 boundaries, and many businesses have come and gone, small-town charm is still very much alive in the city.
The authors’ objective is to give new residents of Perrysburg a look into history, with the hopes of them reading further on the subject. In this book, every attempt has been made to duplicate the historic photo with a current shot from the same perspective.
A book signing will follow the program. Books are $25, check or cash. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.