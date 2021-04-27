PERRYSBURG — Way Library will welcome Jackie Clary, archival researcher, for a discussion of lost and found media through the ages.
On May 6 via Zoom, guests will reminisce while watching archival television footage including clips from “The Merv Griffin Show,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” and MTV.
Clary is an expert in popular music history, especially rock and pop across decades and was an assistant curator at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. She is currently on the production team that is bringing back the classic music documentary series “Behind The Music” for MTV.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the program, which starts at 7 p.m. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who register.