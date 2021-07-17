PERRYSBURG — Librarians at Way Public Library are curators in a new special service for library patrons.
Spearheaded by Librarian/Technology Specialist Rachel Henck Bentley, “My Librarian” is a way for a reader of any age to connect with a personal librarian who will recommend books just for them.
“My Librarian” can be accessed on the library’s website at waylibrary.info.
Patrons can read a brief bio of each librarian and see their areas of interest and expertise. A link below each librarian’s photo will open a fillable form which can be completed and submitted online.
The librarian will then create a personalized list of recommendations. The list can be emailed, the librarian can place a select number of items on hold, or the books can be pulled from the library’s shelves when available and held for pickup, whichever option a patron chooses.
The “My Librarian” service is designed to help patrons discover Way’s resources by providing individualized ideas of what to read, watch, or listen to next.
For more information, visit the website at waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.