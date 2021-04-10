PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library invites interested orthographers to participate in some friendly spelling bee competition on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The competition will take place via Zoom. Contestants will participate individually through three rounds of increasing difficulty, and the last speller standing will receive a prize. Onlookers are also invited to attend to cheer on the participants.
Registration is required for both participants and spectators at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119. This program is intended for those 18 years of age or older. Detailed rules will be emailed to all those registered a few days before the event. A working camera and microphone are required in order to participate.