PERRYSBURG — On March 4 from noon-1 p.m., Way Public Library will host an online book discussion led by Stephanie Coil and featuring “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh.
Part memoir, part social analysis, part cultural commentary, Heartland is a look at class, identity, and the perils of economic hardship in a wealthy nation.
Smarsh’s newest book “She Come By It Natural” will be the focus of another online book discussion on April 8 from noon-1 p.m.
There will also be an opportunity to hear the author Smarsh during an online author’s visit to Owens Community College on April 28.
Books are available to check out at the circulation desk.
To register for the book discussions, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 130.
The event is sponsored by Way Public Library Foundation & Friends.