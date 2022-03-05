PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Stefan Fritsch, associate professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a presentation on the situation in Ukraine and its implications.
Fritsch received his M.A. in Political Science from the University of Salzburg, Austria, and his Ph.D. in Political Science (specialization in International Political Economy), from the University of Salzburg, Austria. His research focuses on issues of international relations, international political economy, and comparative politics.
Registration is not required. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 extension 119. Masks are required.