PERRYSBURG — During National Library Week, celebrated this year April 4-10, Way Library staff will be cheering for libraries.
Staff members will be observing spirit days by donning themed garb to bring attention to the many services and resources provided by the library. Visitors are welcome to join in the fun.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. A library’s reach extends far beyond the four walls of a building, and everyone is welcome to use all services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.
Way library is making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
Way offers a wide array of online resources for all ages that are available from the comfort of home, including streaming and/or downloadable e-book, audiobooks, movies, comics, TV series, music, concerts, documentaries and magazines; wellness and personal development classes with experts from around the world; Chilton Library of step-by-step automotive service and repair procedures; hobbies and crafts reference center; CreativeBug art and craft video classes; home improvement reference center; Tutor.com for students and career coaching; test preparation and practice tests; Lynda.com courses to improve technology and business skills; workplace skills tutorials, practice tests and e-books from OhioMeansJobs; language learning via Transparent Language; access to Great Courses Library Collection; online ACT and SAT Method test prep, a comprehensive self-paced program proven to raise scores; evolving collection of research resources from the Ohio Web Library; AtoZ Maps Online; AtoZ the USA; AtoZ World Food recipe database; AtoZ Food America recipe database; Global Road Warrior; Gale Kids InfoBits; Oxford’s Very Short Introductions; Value Line investment research; Ancestry Library Edition; Heritage Quest; Ohio Memory Archive; Fold3 by Ancestry military records archive; ProQuest African American Heritage family research; digitized, searchable local newspaper archive for the Perrysburg Messenger Journal and other local history material; and Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps, detailed maps of Ohio cities drawn between 1882 and 1962.
Visit waylibrary.info for 24/7 free access to all of these resources.
This past year, patrons have appreciated the addition of new services like curbside pickup; take-home craft kits for children and adults; online book discussion groups; YouTube story time videos by their favorite librarians; virtual tutoring seven days a week; Zoom Rooms — library hosted Zoom sessions — which can be reserved for up to 100 people; assistance with scheduling vaccination appointments; and distribution of free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health.
“Spirit Days” start today and continue through Friday. They will include Literary Figure day today, hat day on Tuesday, twinsies day on Wednesday, alma mater day on Thursday, and book/comic themed T-shirt day on Friday. Each day different library services and digital resources will be featured. Visitors who come to the library will have a chance to enter daily drawings for fun prizes.
For more information call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.